A Russian citizen, convicted of acting as a foreign agent in the United States, landed in Moscow a day after she was released from a federal prison in Florida and deported.

Maria Butina, 30, maintains her innocence despite pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government for attempting to infiltrate conservative political groups, including the National Rifle Association, and promote Russian interests.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison in December and has been in custody since her arrest on July 15, 2018.

Butina was released from the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution on Friday after having served more than 15 months behind bars, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, and was immediately deported to Moscow.

She landed in the Russian capital at around 11:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) on Saturday.

“In a short comment to Russia state-funded TV network RT, which had a crew on board the Miami-Moscow flight, Butina thanked Russia for the support shown to her while in custody,” CNN reports

“Well guys, almost home. Only a little bit left, only several hours. Thank you for your support. I can’t wait (for) the plane to land, when I’ll be in my homeland,” Butina said.

Butina studied at American University in Washington, while in the US, and was the first Russian citizen convicted of crimes relating to the 2016 election.

