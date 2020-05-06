Cool Front Set to Bring Soggy Weekend Weather to South Florida

Grab those umbrellas!

South Florida could be in for a very rainy Mother’s Day weekend, with some parts of the region in for as much as eight inches of rain through Monday.

The wet weather and accompanying wind is being partially triggered by a cold blast in the Northeast.

The heaviest showers are expected to begin late Saturday into Sunday, as a cool front hangs over Central Florida, with a low pressure front underneath it.

“It’s definitely going to be a washout,” says AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Kottlowski about Mother’s Day. “It’s going to be a widespread rain event, so you might as well quarantine yourself for the day.”

Flooding is also possible in low-lying and poorly-drained areas.

South Florida Water Management District meteorologists also are forecasting average rainfall of 2.5 inches through Monday, with locally heavy rains puddling six to eight inches where showers end up stalling.

May 6 – Heavy rain and flooding potential may increase late this weekend into early next week. Keep up with the forecast! #flwx pic.twitter.com/DaNutnjNfX — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 6, 2020

“It’s a great opportunity to get some rain, but the problem is that sometimes it comes fast and furious and that could be the situation this weekend,” Kottlowski adds.

The National Weather Service in Miami has set the “rainy season” from May 15 through Oct. 15.

Mostly clear skies are expected through Saturday night, when the rain chances increase to 50 percent. The chance of rain increases to 80 percent on Sunday.

South Florida’s rainy season typically produces about 70 percent of our region’s annual rainfall.

Coastal Palm Beach County has received 4.8 inches less rain than normal since January. In the 16-county region from Orlando to the Keys overseen by the water management district, the average deficit is 3.4 inches.

Although drought has lessened in the state during the past month, all of Palm Beach County is still considered “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s April 30 report. A new report is due to be released Thursday.