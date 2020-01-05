Cool, Windy Weather Sticking Around As Rain Chances Remain Low All Week

That winter weather will stick around our area for a few days.

South Florida will again wake up on Monday and Tuesday morning to temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s in most spots, with some spots around Lake Okeechobee dipping into the 40s and maybe even upper-30s. The high will remain in the low-70s.

Winds will begin to gradually pick up on Wednesday, as a slight warming trend begins.

Thursday and Friday will see breezy to windy conditions, with highs moving back into the upper 70s to near 80, along with rough boating and beach conditions.

Our rain chances will remain low going into Saturday, as temperatures begin to move back into the 80-degree range.