Cooler Weather Heading Toward South Florida

It’s finally beginning to feel like winter across our region.

A front with much colder air behind it will begin to move into the state late Sunday, reaching South Florida by Monday morning.

On Sunday, we will experience sunny skies with a southerly wind and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

As the cold front approaches, overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s.

A few light rain showers are likely with the front between about 3:30 and 9 a.m. Monday. After that, the area will see sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s, and winds of 15 to 20 mph.

By Tuesday morning, many cities and communities across our area will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-40s, and highs will reach into the mid-60s.