Cooler Weather Heading Toward South Florida

It’s finally beginning to feel like winter across our region.
A front with much colder air behind it will begin to move into the state late Sunday, reaching South Florida by Monday morning.
On Sunday, we will experience sunny skies with a southerly wind and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
As the cold front approaches, overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s.
A few light rain showers are likely with the front between about 3:30 and 9 a.m. Monday. After that, the area will see sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s, and winds of 15 to 20 mph.
By Tuesday morning, many cities and communities across our area will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-40s, and highs will reach into the mid-60s.