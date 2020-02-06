Coors Light Will Pay Dog Adoption Fees This Month!

Coors Light wants to make your decision to rescue a dog even easier this month: they’ll cover the adoption fees! Until February 21st, all you have to do is text a photo of the receipt showing what you paid at the shelter for your new best friend and the beer brand will kick back up to $100. But you will have to hurry. The promotion is good for the first 1,000 participants who are of legal drinking age but if you live in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, or West Virginia you are out of luck!