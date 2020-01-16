Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach has a new name

The amphitheater located at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach formerly known as the “Coral Sky Amphitheater” is now named “iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.”
iTHINK Financial announced a multi-year deal with Live Nation to become the new name-in-title-sponsor of the amphitheater on Thursday via Twitter:
New Year, NEW NAME, New Shows! Introducing iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds!
We’re gearing up for an epic 2020 Concert Season, & we’re proud to be partnering with iTHINK Financial as our new name-in-title sponsor.#iTHINKFiAmp pic.twitter.com/sfDSjtOFuH
— iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (@ithinkfiamp) January 16, 2020