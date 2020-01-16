Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach has a new name

The amphitheater located at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach formerly known as the “Coral Sky Amphitheater” is now named “iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.”

iTHINK Financial announced a multi-year deal with Live Nation to become the new name-in-title-sponsor of the amphitheater on Thursday via Twitter: 

SHARE