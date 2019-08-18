Coral Springs 1983 Rape Case is Solved

A man accused of raping a woman in Broward 36 years ago has been tracked down in West Virginia and is being extradited back to the area to face charges for the crime, thanks to a fresh look at her case and testing of old DNA evidence.

Timothy Norris, who is now 60 and is serving a federal sentence in West Virginia for armed bank robbery, will be extradited back to South Florida for the 1983 rape. The woman, who remains unidentified, is expected to testify at his trial, said Coral Springs police spokesman Tyler Reik.

The woman told police she was at her home in the Ramblewood neighborhood when she awoke to the stranger in her bedroom at 6 a.m. on August 22, 1983, with a steak knife held to her neck.

The 1983 incident report says that he told the woman three times “I’m not going to hurt you.” He then got into her bed and raped her. Afterward, he told the woman, “I have loved you for months. You have very nice children and a nice husband,” before leaving.

The woman says her husband was at work, and her mother and two children were asleep in the house. Although her mother heard the scream, she thought it was from one of the children, and returned to bed after checking on them.

Police say the man, who is now identified as Norris, gained entry to the house through a rear door. At the time, the only identifying details they had, other than his race, were that he was clean cut, slim with brown hair, had a heavy Southern accent and wore strong cologne.

The technology available to the Broward Sheriff’s Office at the time did not lead them to a likely suspect.

Last March, the woman saw news accounts on social media about Coral Springs police solving another rape case from the 1980s.

She then asked police to take another look at her case. That led them to identify several items of evidence, which they sent to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for processing. This time, police were able to make a match from a sample of the woman’s clothing that had Norris’ DNA on it.

Norris also has previous arrests for armed burglary, aggravated assault, assault on a female, and kidnapping.