Coronavirus Cancellations and Updates

Here’s a look at cancellations due to the coronavirus:

Palm Beach County:

Swearing-in ceremony for the new Riviera Beach Police Chief Nathan Osgood

SAT testing on Mar. 14 at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens

Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade

Lake Worth St. Patrick’s Day parade

Road Rascals Car Show in Lake Worth Beach

Lake Worth Beach State of the City Address (postponed)

Crime Walk in Lake Worth Beach

Festival of Trees in Lake Worth Beach

Oceanside Farmers Market

Jaguars Family Fun Day in Lake Worth Beach

PBSO Adult Soccer Tournament in Lake Worth Beach (Mar. 15 and Mar. 29)

Lunar Market in Lake Worth Beach

Census Meetings in Lake Worth Beach

Palm Beach Pride

Boynton Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade

Clematis by Night through the end of March

Screen on the Green through the end of March

Greenmarket through the end of March

Sunday on the Waterfront through the end of March

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center ArtFest by the Sea

Palm Beach International Boat Show

All City of Boca Raton events, programs, classes, athletics, camps and meetings through Apr. 30

***No word yet on SunFest***

Broward County:

The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff event in Fort Lauderdale scheduled for March 13th, along with the March 14th Parade & Festival has been canceled.

The Broward Democratic Party postponed the 4th annual Obama Roosevelt Legacy Dinner. It was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The 2020 statewide Holocaust Reflection Contest Event at Nova Southeastern University has been canceled. The event was planned for Sunday, March 15th.

The 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival has been rescheduled. It will now take place from August 5-9, 2020. All ticket purchases for the March dates will be honored for the rescheduled August dates.

The Broward Festival has been postponed. The festival was scheduled to take place Monday, April 20th at 4:20 p.m. – Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 a.m. There is no word on a future date.

Additionally, the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami has cancelled all events through April 1.

Our state has four new cases of coronavirus, including one announced Thursday afternoon in Seminole County.

Two of the four patients are from South Florida.

The Florida Department of Health said the four cases involve a 57-year-old man from Lee County, a 65-year-old man from Broward County, a 61-year-old man also from Broward County, and the Seminole County case, which involves a 68-year-old man. All of them tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation until they are cleared by medical professionals.

The 61-year-old’s case is linked to travel and to Port Everglades.

That brings the total of coronavirus cases with ties to Florida to 35. The number does not include the passenger with coronavirus who landed at PBIA from JFK Airport in New York on Wednesday evening.

Two people in Florida have died from coronavirus, and the health department is monitoring nearly 500 people for it.

This is a developing story.