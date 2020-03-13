Coronavirus: Comcast offers Internet Essentials package for 60-days for free

Comcast understands what effect that coronavirus has on family and work life especially with schools, Universities, and several public offices closing for at least the next two weeks.

To help out during this health crisis, the company has decided to offer it’s Internet Essentials package for free for 60- days to families in need.

Comcast has always had an Internet Essentials package in which it offers qualifying low-income families it’s basic internet package for as little as $9.95 a month.

The company has also announced that it will be increasing internet speeds from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for both new and existing customers. The new internet speed will remain in effect from this day forward.

The offer officially goes into effect on Monday.

If you are interested in how you could possibly take advantage of this offer click here.