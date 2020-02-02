Coronavirus Death in Philippines Marks the First Outside of China

A 44-year-old man has reportedly died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, marking the first death connected to the virus outside of China.

The man was a resident of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak.

Officials with the World Health Organization believe that he was infected before going to the Philippines.

The victim experienced symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat before he was admitted to a hospital, where he passed away on Saturday, according to WHO:

He was the second person in the Philippines who was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

More than 300 people have been killed by the virus in China, and more than 14,000 have been infected worldwide. Eight cases have been confirmed in the United States, though none of them were in Florida.