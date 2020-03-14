Coronavirus: Publix to close at 8pm

Publix stores will now start closing at 8:00 pm due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The announcement was made Friday via the store’s Twitter account, stating that the early closing time will allow them to better sanitize and restock their establishments.

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Lc0jRLtZwh — Publix (@Publix) March 14, 2020

The change will take place starting on Saturday and will continue until further notice.

This week and last week many stores struggled to keep up with demand for sanitation and personal hygiene products after the CDC suggested that those most vulnerable to the coronavirus begin stocking up on the essentials items and practice social distancing.

The President has since declared the coronavirus a national emergency to free-up the money needed to provide test kits, sanitation measures, and medical staff.

Additionally, all schools including college and universities have closed their doors for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus on campuses nationwide.

