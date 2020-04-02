Coronavirus testing site coming to southern Palm Beach County by next week

A new coronavirus testing site will be coming to southern Palm Beach County by early next week, according to Boca Raton Councilman Andy Thomson.

Thomson told WPTV NewsChannel 5 on Thursday that Palm Beach County’s second testing location will be at the South County Civic Center on Jog Road.

People will be able to start making appointments on Monday, State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton said.

Palm Beach County currently has over 500 confirmed coronavirus cases and the most coronavirus deaths.