Coronavirus: What is Open and Closed

Governor Ron DeSantis called for municipalities to suspend mass events and large gatherings due to the coronavirus. As a result, the Kravis Center has just announced it will close until March 31st.

The coronavirus has prompted many events and venues to cancel, close, suspend or postpone events.

What’s canceled, closed, suspended or postponed?

Adam Sandler at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino postponed

Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (closed to the general public)

American Airlines Arena events through April 1

American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County canceled

ArtFest by the Sea at Juno Beach canceled

A Day for Autism on the Treasure Coast canceled

Barrett-Jackson to postpone 2020 Palm Beach Auction to October 15-17

Boynton Beach Blarney Bash canceled

Boynton Beach Police Department’s SOuth Florida Police K9 competition on March 28 canceled

Brew at the Zoo postponed until September

City of Boca Raton – all events, meetings through April 30

City of Palm Beach Gardens will be suspending all special events, including the weekly Gardens GreenMarket and Hippity Hoppity Hooray Egg Hunt, until further notice. Cancellations will go into effect beginning Friday morning, March 13

City of West Palm Beach events are canceled including Clematis by Night, Screen on the Green, GreenMarket, and Sunday on the Waterfront in West Palm Beach through the end of March

Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival canceled

Disney Cruise Line will suspend operations beginning Saturday, March 14

Fort Pierce will be postponing Sandy Shoes Seafood & Brew

Hatsume Fair at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is canceled

Kravis Center closed through March 30

Lake Worth Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

Kravis Center closed until March 31.

Kenny Chesney concert at the iThink Financial Amp scheduled for May 7

Marlon Wayans at the Palm Beach Improv has been canceled

Natural Areas Festival scheduled for Saturday at Winding Waters Natural Area in West Palm Beach

Port St. Lucie St. Patrick’s Day Fest canceled

Palm Beach International Boat Show postponed

Palm Beach Pride in Lake Worth Beach canceled

Palm Beach Walk to Defeat ALS postponed until fall

Princess Cruises suspended

Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival postponed

SAT testing at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens postponed

The South Florida National Cemetery/United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration’s Vietnam War 50th Year Commemoration scheduled for March 29 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth Beach

Town of Lake Park canceled the Sunset Celebration event scheduled for March 27 at Harbor Marina and its Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 at Kelsey Park. Recreation department and line dancing events are canceled until further notice

Universal Orlando Resort beginning Monday, March 16 through the end of April (Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open)

Walt Disney World closing starting Sunday, March 15 through the end of March (Hotels and Disney Springs remain open )

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center events are canceled including Tax Clinic, Florida Licensing on Wheels, Blood Drive, Legal Clinic, Farmer’s Market, Food Truck Friday, Veterans Town Hall meeting and more. This does not include normal operations.

Winter Equestrian Festival (closed to the general public)

What’s open or still happening?

Lion Country Safari

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Museum Programming and Exhibits Canceled through April 30

Palm Beach Improv (Marlon Wayans has canceled)

Palm Beach Zoo

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

SunFest

Rapids Water Park

Schools

All State University System of Florida schools will continue with remote learning for at least two weeks after spring break

Oxbridge Academy will be closing Sunday, March 15 – April 6

Palm Beach State College remains open

Sports

FHSAA high school sports still being played

NCAA basketball canceled

NBA season suspended

NHL season postponed

MLB season delayed

MLS season suspended