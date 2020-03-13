Coronavirus: What is Open and Closed

Governor Ron DeSantis called for municipalities to suspend mass events and large gatherings due to the coronavirus. As a result, the Kravis Center has just announced it will close until March 31st.
The coronavirus has prompted many events and venues to cancel, close, suspend or postpone events.
What’s canceled, closed, suspended or postponed?
Adam Sandler at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino postponed
Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (closed to the general public)
American Airlines Arena events through April 1
American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Western Palm Beach County canceled
ArtFest by the Sea at Juno Beach canceled
A Day for Autism on the Treasure Coast canceled
Barrett-Jackson to postpone 2020 Palm Beach Auction to October 15-17
Boynton Beach Blarney Bash canceled
Boynton Beach Police Department’s SOuth Florida Police K9 competition on March 28 canceled
Brew at the Zoo postponed until September
City of Boca Raton – all events, meetings through April 30
City of Palm Beach Gardens will be suspending all special events, including the weekly Gardens GreenMarket and Hippity Hoppity Hooray Egg Hunt, until further notice. Cancellations will go into effect beginning Friday morning, March 13
City of West Palm Beach events are canceled including Clematis by Night, Screen on the Green, GreenMarket, and Sunday on the Waterfront in West Palm Beach through the end of March
Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival canceled
Disney Cruise Line will suspend operations beginning Saturday, March 14
Fort Pierce will be postponing Sandy Shoes Seafood & Brew
Hatsume Fair at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is canceled
Kravis Center closed through March 30
Lake Worth Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled
Kenny Chesney concert at the iThink Financial Amp scheduled for May 7
Marlon Wayans at the Palm Beach Improv has been canceled
Natural Areas Festival scheduled for Saturday at Winding Waters Natural Area in West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie St. Patrick’s Day Fest canceled
Palm Beach International Boat Show postponed
Palm Beach Pride in Lake Worth Beach canceled
Palm Beach Walk to Defeat ALS postponed until fall
Princess Cruises suspended
Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival postponed
SAT testing at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens postponed
The South Florida National Cemetery/United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration’s Vietnam War 50th Year Commemoration scheduled for March 29 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth Beach
Town of Lake Park canceled the Sunset Celebration event scheduled for March 27 at Harbor Marina and its Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 at Kelsey Park. Recreation department and line dancing events are canceled until further notice
Universal Orlando Resort beginning Monday, March 16 through the end of April (Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open)
Walt Disney World closing starting Sunday, March 15 through the end of March (Hotels and Disney Springs remain open )
West Palm Beach VA Medical Center events are canceled including Tax Clinic, Florida Licensing on Wheels, Blood Drive, Legal Clinic, Farmer’s Market, Food Truck Friday, Veterans Town Hall meeting and more. This does not include normal operations.
Winter Equestrian Festival (closed to the general public)
What’s open or still happening?
Lion Country Safari
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Museum Programming and Exhibits Canceled through April 30
Palm Beach Improv (Marlon Wayans has canceled)
Palm Beach Zoo
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
SunFest
Rapids Water Park
Schools
All State University System of Florida schools will continue with remote learning for at least two weeks after spring break
Oxbridge Academy will be closing Sunday, March 15 – April 6
Palm Beach State College remains open
Sports
FHSAA high school sports still being played
NCAA basketball canceled
NBA season suspended
NHL season postponed
MLB season delayed
MLS season suspended