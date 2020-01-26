Coroner: 2 Dead, 7 Injured in South Carolina Bar Shooting

Two people were killed and another seven were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials say.

The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The conditions of the injured are unknown.

South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Marshalls are processing the scene.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and about 40 miles south of the North Carolina state line.

This is a developing story.