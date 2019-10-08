Costco Now Sells A 76-Ounce Tub Of Cookie Dough!

(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

For those who like baking cookies, or just eating the dough raw with a spoon, Costco has a deal for you! Members can purchase a huge 76-ounce tub of Pillsbury cookie dough for just $7.89, which, in doing the math, Delish says is good for whipping up a little more than 6 dozen cookies. Don’t worry about not making all of those batches at the same time; the tub can last up to two months in the freezer! Prefer Tollhouse cookies instead? That brand is also available in five-pound tubs for about the same price!