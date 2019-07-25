Could This Photographer Be JonBenet’s Killer?

Authorities say there could be a break in the cold-case murder of JonBenet Ramsey after her photographer was recently arrested for child porn.

The very age-inappropriate shot of JonBenet Ramsey from her very last photo session is taking on a whole new significance today.

The photographer of the photo, Randy Simons, was recently arrested for possessing child pornography, prompting some to wonder whether he could be behind the little girl’s mysterious death.

Former Denver District Attorney Craig Silverman said Simons was always a person of interest in JonBenet’s 1996 murder.

No one has ever been charged.