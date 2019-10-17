Could We Have T.S. Nestor by the Weekend?

An area in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of development into Tropical Storm Nestor over the next 5 days.

Regardless of what this becomes, it will approach the Gulf Coast on Friday and Saturday and bring heavy rainfall to areas across the south.

System in the Bay of Campeche getting more organized and the National Hurricane Center has raised the chance of development to 70% over the next 2 days. It may become a depression or storm late today. pic.twitter.com/IAphQ6MtrW — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) October 17, 2019

Northern Florida and the panhandle will be on the wetter side of the storm, so downpours are possible at times for the beginning of our weekend.