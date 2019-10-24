Countdown To NEW Luke Bryan “What She Wants Tonight”

What?! New Luke Bryan is coming in just a few short hours!

Luke is dropping his new single “What She Wants Tonight” TODAY (Oct. 24) at 5PM, and of course you’ll hear it here first!

The WORLD PREMIERE of my new single, What She Wants Tonight, drops in 24 hours. Countdown with me here: https://t.co/YFrLC1wGrR

Pre-save the song here: https://t.co/rpkhMi9gL7#WhatSheWantsTonight pic.twitter.com/r6gpVDS0vM — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 23, 2019

Be sure to listen in today at 5PM to hear his new #1… yeah, I’m predicting the future!