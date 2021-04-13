“Country Again”: Thomas Rhett reconnects with his roots in new single

The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett is “Country Again” in his new single.

Thomas dropped the confessional track and video simultaneously on Tuesday, which finds the arena headliner missing his life in Tennessee. Throughout the song, he reconnects with his country roots — whether fishing with his dad, or cracking open cold beers with his friends while listening to Eric Church.

The singer also admits that there were times when he was sitting beside his wife, Lauren, yet he wasn’t really present, because his mind was lost in work or he was checking his phone. But sitting by the fire with her under the moonlight brought him back to his center.

“I wouldn’t change the things I’ve done/Or the places that I’ve been/But man it feels good to be country again,” TR sings.

“I’ve been counting down the days to get this one out to y’all,” Thomas says about “Country Again.” “It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels full circle in so many ways. It’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home.”

“Country Again” is the follow-up to Thomas’ 17th #1 hit, “What’s Your Country Song.” It’s also the title track of his upcoming album, Country Again: Side A, set for release on April 30.

