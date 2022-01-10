Country artists react to Bob Saget’s death: “Completely heartbroken”

Eric Ryan Anderson

The country music community is paying tribute to Bob Saget in the wake of his passing.

The beloved comedian and Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. He was 65. No cause of death has been released but police say there was no sign of foul play or misadventure.

Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell and Mickey Guyton are among those who turned to social media to share their grief. “Damn…RIP @bobsaget…Thats sad,” Jordan wrote on Twitter.

“Completely heartbroken over Bob Saget. Sending love to his family,” adds Mickey, with a heartbroken emoji.

Mitchell Tenpenny shared a personal story of when he and Jimmie Allen met Saget when he was host of the CMT show ﻿Nashville Squares ﻿in 2019. “He was so kind to us and most of all very funny. He took extra time to make us feel special and I’ll never forget that,” Mitchell writes, alongside a photo of the three on set. “RIP to a legend.”

Cole also shared a photo of himself posing with Saget, sharing on Instagram Stories, “So sad to hear the news. You just never know..hard to believe. Thinking of all his family and friends tonight..”

Meanwhile, Travis Denning reflected on Saget’s impact on his childhood in the role of patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House. ﻿”RIP Bob Saget. Full House was such a part of my upbringing, same for a million others,” Travis says.

In addition to his breakout role on Full House that ran on ABC from 1987-1995, Saget was the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989-1997. He was in the midst of a stand-up comedy tour when he passed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.