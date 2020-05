This “CrazySexyCool” country due Locash is set to perform with R&B/hip-hop duo Ceraadi during a music collaboration special celebrating R&B girl-group TLC.

The Iconic: TLC TV special will also feature incredible at-home performances by pop singer MAX and singer-songwriter Ally Brooke.

The event will “Creep” up on you so set your DVR as Jordan Sparks hosts Iconic: TLC on Monday (June 1) at 8PM on The CW.