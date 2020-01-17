Country fans get early access to 2020 Country Megaticket through T-Mobile Tuesdays

ABC/Image Group LA

It may only be January, but summer 2020 is already heating up for T-Mobile customers looking for tickets to country concerts this year. The mobile brand announced a three-day pre-sale for the 2020 Country Megaticket, offering its customers a first chance to buy the pass between Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Country Megaticket is a single pass that will allow fans to access a wide variety of the genre’s hottest shows. With it, they’ll gain access to see artists including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts and many more.

T-Mobile customers will have the chance to access the Country Megaticket before the general public via their T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Fans can click “Redeem” in the app before heading over to the Megaticket’s website and grabbing tickets to the shows they want to see.

