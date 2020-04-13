Country Music Hall of Fame announces weekly online songwriter programs

Country Music Hall of Fame

Country Music Hall of FameThe Country Music Hall of Fame is bringing two of its beloved programs to social media in an effort to keep the music going during this time of social distancing.

The museum's weekly Songwriter Sessions will now move to Instagram Live beginning Tuesday, featuring a rotating cast of top Nashville songwriters who will perform the chart-topping hits they've penned, as well as answer questions from viewers, live.



Laura Veltz, who's written such hits as Maren Morris' "The Bones" and "What If I Never Get Over You," by Lady Antebellum, kicks off the program with a session on April 14. Eric Paslay, Caitlyn Smith and Brandy Clark are among the other writers participating in the program from their homes each week through mid May.

Additionally, the Hall of Fame's music education program, Words & Music at Home, launches this week with a performance by Tenille Townes. Targeted toward aspiring songwriters, Tenille will also engage in a Q&A led by the museum's outreach and music programs manager, Adam Ollendorff.

Words & Music will stream on the CMHoF's Instagram page at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, while the Songwriter Sessions will take place on Instagram Live every Tuesday night through May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Visit the CMHoF website for a full list of participating artists.

