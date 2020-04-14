Country Music News: Miranda Lambert Backlash Over ‘Tiger King’ Post, Sam Hunt Postpones Tour AGAIN, And Brett Eldredge Releases NEW Music

Miranda Lambert has found herself fighting off social media trolls over her recent post. Seen this picture the other day and thought damn! Miranda knows “tiger king” … well she actually doesn’t know him, she took a picture with him when her MuttNation organization asked for volunteers to help with dog placement during Hurricane Harvey, he showed up to help… so back off people!

Concert season is on hold, and no one really knows when it will kick back up, so yet again Sam Hunt has had to postpone his Southside tour with Kip Moore, and Travis Denning.

June dates on Sam’s SOUTHSIDE Summer Tour 2020 have been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for fans, crew and venue staff. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For any further ticketing questions please reach out to your point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7FMLCTf09C — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) April 13, 2020

Guess who’s back, back again… BRETT ELDREDGE!!!!!!

I know, i’m freaking out too! It’s been a couple years since Brett released new music, but the wait is almost over.