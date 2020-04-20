Country music shines during 'One World: Together at Home' broadcast

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAKacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Lady Antebellum all donated heartwarming performances to the global live concert "One World: Together at Home" on Saturday, in support of healthcare workers and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

For Keith's upbeat performance, he let the lyrics do the talking on a cover of Steve Winwood's classic hit, "Higher Love." Keith maintains the song's peppy nature as the country superstar was joined by three versions of himself, each of which played different types of guitars while singing the love-filled lyrics.

"To all of the healthcare workers, everybody on the front lines and behind the scenes, on behalf of Nic and our girls and myself, all of us here, we say thank you," Keith said at the end of his performance, joined by wife Nicole Kidman and his clones echoing his "thank you."

Meanwhile, Hillary Scott opened Lady A's performane of "What I'm Leaving For" by expressing their "deepest gratitiude" to all of the esential workers from ICU doctors to grocery clerks.

"Your tireless and selfless work means so much and we want to dedicate this song to you," she praised. Recoded in separate locations, the group's lovely harmonies captured the song's message of what it means to leave your loved ones behind in order to follow one's calling.

Maren called on Hozier for a live rendition of their 2019 duet on her hit single, "The Bones." Maren's voice glows as Hozier plucks an acoustic guitar and provides gentle backup vocals in the chorus before his soulful voice takes lead on the second verse.

And Kacey brought all the feels with her heartfelt ballad, "Rainbow." Poised at the piano, she offered a message of hope with the poignant performance, offering a "sincere thank you" to those risking their lives to help us all through the pandemic.

The song's essence captures this sentiment, Kacey's pure voice glimmering as she promises "Let go of your umbrella/Cause darling I'm just trying to tell you/That there's always been a rainbow/Hanging over your head," as images of rainbows drawn on sidewalks and buildings and plastered in windows scroll across the screen.

"It's gonna be all right. Everybody stay strong and stay inside," she assured at performance's end, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Taylor Swift were among the more than 70 musical performers during the global online event that raised more than $127 million for WHO's COVID-19 efforts.

