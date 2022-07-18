“Country On”: Luke Bryan celebrates birthday with family — and a custom Two Lane birthday cake

ABC

Luke Bryan‘s birthday was filled with family, fun and fishing!

On Sunday, the country superstar celebrated his 46th birthday surrounded by family, including his wife, Caroline, their two sons, Bo and Tate, and nephew Til. Caroline posted a photo featuring a custom cake that boasts a giant can of his Two Lane Beer made of frosting and the phrase “Happy Birthday Luke!” written in gold lettering. Luke was clearly pleased with the surprise as he excitedly points down at the cake, while his wife plants a kiss on his cheek.

Caroline also shared a video of the family goofily dancing around the house, while she pretends to spank her husband and 14-year-old son Bo jumps on his back.

“Birthday fishing trip, let’s go!” Luke says, rounding everybody up to leave the house.

“Happy Birthday to my Hunk of burning love!!! We love you! And….I’m going fishing again because well…it’s your birthday!” his wife captions the entertaining video.

Caroline also revealed on Instagram Stories that she had a series of humorous cookies made displaying photos of Luke, including one of him dressed as an old lady on Halloween.

On his own Stories, the “Country On” singer shared a video of him blowing out a candle on a tiny cupcake backstage ahead of a show. “I wish to catch a lot of fish,” he says with a smile before raising a toast with his band as they all chant “cake budget.”

Luke is currently on his Raised Up Right Tour.

