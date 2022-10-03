Country singer Hardy injured in tour bus crash

Country singer Hardy is asking for prayers after his tour bus was involved in an accident.

“Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol,” he tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries.”

“Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital,” Hardy continued. “His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

The “wait in the truck” singer added that he’s been released from the hospital but was “ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows.”

“My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days,” he shared.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow,” he concluded. “God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

Hardy and his team were traveling from Bristol, Tennessee to Nashville early Sunday when the incident occurred. His next scheduled appearance is on October 8 with Morgan Wallen. It’s unclear if that will still happen.

