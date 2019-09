(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Martina McBride is launching a new podcast called, Vocal Point with Martina McBride. The podcast will contain A-list guests every week, with the first guest being Garth Brooks on September 27th. The season will have 26 episodes with Pam Tillis, Dustin Lynch, Rosanne Cash, Sara Evans, Don Was, Runaway June, Howie Mandel and Loretta Lynn. Martina describes her podcast as not an interview but a conversation. Will you be listening!?