Comstock/ThinkstockTwo years ago today, this "White Liar" became the most decorated artist in the history of the ACM Awards when she took home trophies for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Song of the Year for "Tin Man," at the 2018 ceremony. She was previously tied with Brooks & Dunn for 29 wins, but broke that record with a current total of 34 awards. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Miranda Lambert.

