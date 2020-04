Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOn this day in 2002, one of country music’s biggest stars dropped his sixth album, No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem. The project was a huge success, ultimately topping both Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and the Billboard 200. Do you know who released it? ANSWER: Kenny Chesney.

