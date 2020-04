Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOne year ago today, this multiple Grammy Award-winning "Tennessee Whiskey" hit maker made a cameo on an episode of Game of Thrones as a Wilding who is killed and then brought back to life as part of the White Walker army. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Chris Stapleton.

