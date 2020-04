Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOn this day in 1992, after four police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King, riots broke out across the city of Los Angeles. Garth Brooks, who was in LA at the time for the ACM Awards, was inspired by these harrowing events to write this signature song about unity. Can you guess the track? ANSWER: "We Shall Be Free."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.