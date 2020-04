Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOn this day in 1991, Trisha Yearwood's debut single off her self-titled album was released. Following the story of young lovers Katie and Tommy, the song shot to number one and has since become one of her signature hits. Can you guess the tune? ANSWER: "She's in Love With the Boy."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.