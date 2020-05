Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOne-half of a legendary hitmaking country duo is celebrating his 65th birthday today. Before joining up with his musical partner, this Louisiana native wrote songs for John Conlee and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Can you name this mustachioed, guitar-playing, award-winning musician, whose real first name is Leon? ANSWER: Kix Brooks.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.