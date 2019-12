Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/Thinkstock1995 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Alison Krauss also took home the Musical Event trophy in both 2004 and 2008. Can you name both her winning songs and her duet partners? ANSWER: "Whiskey Lullaby" with Brad Paisley, and "Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)" with Robert Plant, respectively.

