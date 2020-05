Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockOn this day in 2008, this signature Kitty Wells song was inducted into the Library of Congress to the National Recording Registry. Released in 1952, the song became the first number-one hit by a solo female artist on the country charts and made Kitty country music's first major female star. Can you name the tune? ANSWER: "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels."

