Comstock/ThinkstockToday, one-third of a hit country group is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Allison. The pair originally met on the set of the music video for the band’s hit single, “These Days.” Do you know who this country star is? ANSWER: Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts.

