Country star trivia

Comstock/ThinkstockSeven years ago today, Carrie Underwood's fourth studio album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, where it remained in that position on the latter chart for seven weeks. The feat tied Carrie with Faith Hill and Linda Ronstadt as the third female to top the Billboard 200 with three country albums. The project boasts chart-topping singles "Two Black Cadillacs," Good Girl" and the title track. Can you name the album? ANSWER: Blown Away.



