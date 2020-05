Comstock/Thinkstock

Comstock/ThinkstockHappy 35th birthday to this "Dirt on My Boots" hit maker. Born in 1985 in Dixon, California, he'd go on to become one of modern country's most buzzed-about acts with his 2016 breakthrough album, California Sunrise, and other hits like "Head Over Boots" and "Heartache Medication." Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: Jon Pardi.

