Comstock/ThinkstockOn this date in 2008, a famous pop-rocker kicked off a successful solo country career with the release of “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” his first-ever country single. The song made him the first black solo country artist to chart a number-one hit since Charley Pride did it in 1983. Do you know who he is? ANSWER: Darius Rucker.

