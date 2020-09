Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1999, this music icon known for such hits as “9 to 5,” “Jolene” and “Coat of Many Colors,” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside Conway Twitty and Johnny Bond. Can you name her? Answer: Dolly Parton.

