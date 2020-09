Comstock/Thinkstock

Eight years ago today, this trailblazing female country star celebrated 50 years as a Grand Ole Opry Member. After rising from humble beginnings as a “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” this Butcher Holler, Kentucky native rose through the ranks to become one of country music’s all-time greats. Can you name her? ANSWER: Loretta Lynn.

By Carena Liptak

