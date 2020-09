Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1993, this “Red Headed Stranger” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during the 27th annual CMA Awards in Nashville. He’s also known for such legendary hits as “On the Road Again” and “Always on My Mind.” Can you name him? ANSWER: Willie Nelson.

