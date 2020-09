Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 2006, the King of Country Music, as he’s affectionately known, claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Give it Away.” The song became his 41st #1 single, setting the record for the most chart-topping hits on the chart. Can you guess who it is? ANSWER: George Strait.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.