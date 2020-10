Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 2012, the rocker-turned-country-star who has also enjoyed a long career in Hootie & The Blowfish was asked to join the Grand Ole Opry. He got the official invitation from Brad Paisley while playing a show on the Opry stage. Can you name him? ANSWER: Darius Rucker.

By Carena Liptak

