Comstock/Thinkstock Forty-five years ago this week, cowboy legend Red Steagall saw this promising vocalist perform "The Star Spangled Banner" at the National Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma City, and was so impressed he set up some sessions for her in Nashville. Can you name the future Country Music Hall of Famer? ANSWER: Reba McEntire.

