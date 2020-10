Comstock/Thinkstock

Thirty years ago today was a monumental occasion in Grand Ole Opry history, when one of country’s most beloved modern performers joined its ranks. The Oklahoma native performed his hits “The Dance,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “Friends in Low Places” to celebrate his induction. Do you know who he is? ANSWER: Garth Brooks.

