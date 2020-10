Comstock/Thinkstock

On this date in 2011, one of country’s best-loved trios officially became members of the Grand Ole Opry. They were inducted by Little Jimmy Dickens, and were also surprised by a video message of congratulations from then-President George W. Bush. Can you name this band? ANSWER: Rascal Flatts.

By Carena Liptak

