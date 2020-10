Comstock/Thinkstock

On this day in 1990, this music icon began a 41-week stay at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with No Fences. The album features such hits as “The Thunder Rolls,” “Friends in Low Places” and “Unanswered Prayers.” Can you name the singer? ANSWER: Garth Brooks.

