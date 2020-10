Comstock/Thinkstock

Natalie Maines, frontwoman of this Grammy winning trio, is celebrating her 46th birthday today. The group is known for such hits as “Cowboy Take Me Away,” “Wide Open Spaces” and “Goodbye Earl,” among many others. Can you name them? ANSWER: The Chicks.

By Cillea Houghton

